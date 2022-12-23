Thai court to decide where wanted Malaysian businessman will go

BANGKOK: The Thai court is to decide on where the wanted Malaysian businessman Teow Wooi Huat will be extradited, after Malaysia too filed an extradition request for the 55-year Penang-born entrepreneur on December 20.

Malaysia’s extradition request was heard by the Bangkok Criminal Court on Thursday.

His lead counsel Juti Suanraksa said the defence team would be submitting necessary documents for his extradition to Malaysia.

“We want to know why Teow must be extradited to China. If all goes well, chances of Teow returning to Malaysia is high,” he told Bernama.

Teow was detained on July 21 this year and was informed on August 1 that he was wanted by authorities in China for duping investors with his dubious investment schemes.

He is being sought both by Malaysia and China, with the latter being the first to request for his extradition.

Juti said the counsel team also questioned why Teow – since his arrest – was never informed why his visa was revoked.

Teow, who is the MBI Group’s founder, has been under the Thai Immigration Police custody for more than 150 days now after his visa was revoked on July 21. Since then, he has been awaiting deportation by the Thai authorities.

Beijing police also reportedly want him for questioning, following a suit filed by about 400 investors from China to recover investments worth some RM100 million.

On July 25, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said it is in the process of applying for Teow to be extradited to Malaysia to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

On Dec 4, Thai assistant national police chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn said said Teow would be deported before the end of this month. - Bernama