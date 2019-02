GEORGE TOWN: A Thai crew member of a fishing boat is feared drowned after he fell into the sea about 13 nautical miles off Pulau Kendi, near here yesterday.

South West District Police Chief Supt A. A Anbalagan said in the 7pm incident, several fishermen including the victim, Prayot Jalupong, 44, were pulling up a trawl together, however, they later found that the latter was missing.

“The fishermen on the boat looked for the victim in the waters around the area but could not find him, and suspected that he had fallen into the sea,“ he said here today.

Anbalagan said the boat arrived at the Batu Maung Fish Development Authority (LKIM) jetty near here at 9.30am today and the crew informed their owner of the missing victim before the latter lodged a police report.

He said the police and several agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Marine Police Force, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force have launched a search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim. — Bernama