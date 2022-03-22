Thai fisherman feared drowned in Kuantan river

KUANTAN: A Thai fisherman is feared drowned after falling off his boat near the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) complex jetty here today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said Muhammad Adnan, 29, was said to have slipped and fallen into the sea at 9 am while he was filling up an ice-cube container.

“The incident is said to have happened as the boat was pulling out of the jetty. His friends tried to save him but failed,” he said when contacted.

He said a search-and-rescue operation involving 34 people from the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force and fishermen had been launched. — Bernama