Thai fisherman from capsized boat found stranded in Langkawi

LANGKAWI: One of the nine crew members of a Thai fishing boat which capsized off the coast of Satun, Thailand about 10pm on Friday (March 1) was found stranded in Pulau Pasir, near here at 1.30pm yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Kedah, Perlis director First Admiral Rozali Mohd Said said the Malaysia-Thailand Border Coordination Office (MTBCO) had reported the incident to the Langkawi Maritime Operations Centre (MRSC Langkawi) about a Thai fishing boat with nine crews having sank in the waters of Satun and was believed to be drifting into Malaysian waters.

The victim was identified as Yahaya Piah, 41.

He said MRSC Langkawi then coordinated Ops Carilamat centred at the Malaysia-Thailand border with an area of more than 30 square nautical miles involving assets from the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Marine Police Force and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

“Yahaya was found by a local fisherman who was fishing near Pulau Pasir. The victim was sent to the Ayer Hangat Health Clinic before being transferred to the Langkawi Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Rozali also urged the public to report any crime and emergency at sea at MERS 999 or to the Kedah State Maritime Operations Centre (Langkawi) by calling 04-9662750. — Bernama