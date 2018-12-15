Thai Islamic council bans marriage of children under 17

PETALING JAYA: Thailand’s Islamic council has issued a ban on child marriage nationwide after public anger over the marriage earlier this year of an 11-year-old child to a man four times her age.

The Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT)’s new regulation bans children under the age of 17 from marriage, The Nation reported yesterday.

The new regulation was announced to all mosques yesterday, Wisut Binlateh, director of the coordination centre for the Sheikhul Islam Office and a senior member of the Islamic Council, told the online Benar News.

Wisut also said the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand Aziz Phitakkumpon, who also chairs CICOT, approved the new regulation in late November.

Panadda Isho, legal specialist at the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), said SBPAC would translate the new regulation into Bahasa Melayu and publicise the information through seminars.

The new regulation ensures local mosques cannot grant permission for marriages involving anyone aged under 17 unless an Islamic court gives permission or the parents sign a document approving the marriage at the provincial Islamic committee office or at the local police station.

A special sub-committee was also set up to consider such marriages and give the green light if the marriage benefits the spouses.