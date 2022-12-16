Thai kitchen assistant freed on charge of murdering countryman

SEREMBAN: A Thai national escaped the gallows after the High Court here today acquitted him without calling for his defence on a charge of murdering his countryman at a restaurant in Taman Bukit Emas here, three years ago.

Judge Datin Rohani Ismail acquitted Alsu Nichi, 22, who worked as a kitchen assistant at the restaurant, of the murder charge after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

Alsu, from Pattani, Thailand, was charged with murdering Abdul Rosah Jamu, 24, behind the Doll Tomyam shop, Jalan Tampin, Bukit Emas here at 9.30 pm on April 21, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

A total of 18 witnesses testified during the trial.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Alauddin Baharom, while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan, Nurul Aina Hadilla Abdul Halim and Vivi’asnita Zaina’ Larifin represented Alsu. - Bernama