Thai masseurs detained for offering sex services in Sungai Petani

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Immigration Department arrested nine Thai women suspected of offering sex services following raids on two massage parlours in Sungai Petani last night.

Its director Zuhair Jamaludin said a total of 19 Thai women and 10 local women had their papers checked during the operation from 9pm to 11.30pm, before the nine foreign women aged between 29 and 34 years old were detained.

“They work as masseurs and receive RM60 for a 30-minute body massage while the full package which includes sex was being offered for RM170,” he said in a statement here today.

Zuhair said during the raid, some tried to escape through the premises’ back window, but to no avail, as the enforcers had surrounded the area.

“We confiscated condoms, lubricants, massage oils and closed-circuit TV cameras (CCTV) for investigation while three witness summonses have been issued.

He said they were detained under Section 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for abusing social visit or work passes and placed in the Immigration lock-up in Alor Setar for further investigation before being transferred to the Belatik Immigration Detention Depot in Sik. — Bernama