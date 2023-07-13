Thai national among six nabbed for drug offences in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: Six men, including a Thai national, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested by the police in two separate raids in Pasir Mas on July 11 and yesterday.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said during the raids police also seized various drugs estimated to be worth more than RM22,000.

“In the first raid (July 11) conducted at 7 pm in the paddy field area in Kampung Slow Machang, four local men were arrested and police found heroin weighing 15.93 grams and 60 Yaba pills estimated to be worth RM6,600.

“Checks found that all those detained have a record of past offences and tested positive for drugs and were remanded from yesterday until July 18 to assist the investigations under Section 39B, Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement, today.

Meanwhile, in the second raid carried out yesterday at 4.30 pm in Meranti, a local man and a Thai national were arrested. Police also seized five kilogrammes of ganja estimated to be worth RM15,500.

“A check found that the local man has two drug-related records, and both suspects tested positive for Methamphetamine,” he said, adding that both suspects will be remanded to be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. - Bernama