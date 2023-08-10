Thai PM to visit Malaysia to deepen cooperation

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin will undertake an official visit to Malaysia this week to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Malaysia is the third leg of a five-day trip from Oct 8 to 12 for Srettha, who assumed office last month.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Srettha will make the official visit to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and three ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, to push forward a wide range of mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in areas that will contribute to economic development and the well-being of the Thai people.

“On Oct 11, Srettha is scheduled to meet his counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to discuss ways to expand cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia, including trade and investment, security, and border development, encompassing southern border provinces of Thailand and the northern states of Malaysia,” it said.

In 2022, Malaysia was Thailand’s largest trading partner within ASEAN and ranked fourth globally.The total trade value amounted to more than US$27 billion (US$ 1 =RM4.71).

Malaysia was also the second largest investor in Thailand within ASEAN and ranked ninth globally.

Kicking-off his official visit, the Foreign Ministry said Srettha is scheduled to meet with Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu to strengthen trade and investment cooperation on Oct 9.

“He is also scheduled to meet with leading representatives of the private sector of Hong Kong to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand,” the statement said.

On Oct 10, Srettha will travel to Brunei where he will be granted a royal audience with the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is the most senior leader in ASEAN, to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation between Thailand and Brunei Darussalam.

In 2022, the trade between Thailand and Brunei was valued at US$ 790 million reflecting a growth of 29 per cent compared to the previous year.

The Foreign Ministry said Srettha and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will meet on Oct 12 to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“He (Srettha) will also meet with top Singaporean companies to encourage investment in Thailand,” it said. -Bernama