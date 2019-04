SONGKHLA: The Thai police have arrested 24 illegal immigrants from Myanmar who were trying to smuggle into Malaysia via the Malaysia-Thailand border at Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, today.

Pol Lt Gen Suchat Tirasawat said the police had detected a suspicious four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle in the Hatoki District of Khokmao during a roadblock at 2am.

“The vehicle was trying to escape the roadblock, but the police managed to stop the vehicle.

“The police found 15 Myanmars, including a woman in the 4WD,“ he told reporters here today.

Suchart said the police also detained two local men, namely the driver of the vehicle and a tonto (tout) who were involved in the smuggling of the immigrants.

“The suspects tried to bribe the policeman to release all 15 illegal immigrants with 100,000 baht,“ he said.

Suchart said the police then made another arrest at a worker’s residence not far from there, and detained another nine Myanmars including four women.

“The suspects admitted they had been previously involved in smuggling illegal immigrants into Malaysia,“ he said, adding all the immigrants aged between 20 and 45 had paid 1,300 baht to enter Malaysia. — Bernama