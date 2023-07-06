Thai police assisting to find missing Malaysian woman: PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is cooperating with the police of Thailand to detect Chong Sum Yee, a Malaysian who was reported missing in Chiang Mai, Thailand since June 1.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said PDRM received a report on the missing woman by her mother Chee Choy Wen on June 2.

“Efforts to trace the victim are being carried out by Thai police through the assistance of International Police, PDRM and the authorities in Thailand and Myanmar,” she said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Chong left for Chiang Mai on May 29 and travelled 250 kilometres to the northern district of Mae Said in the Province of Chiang Rai, Thailand.

The location is near the town of Tachilek in Myanmar in which cases of human trafficking had been reported.

Chong was last contacted by her family on June 1 at 10.30 am (local time).

The woman’s mother said her daughter told her she was in Thailand on work matters but it was denied by her employer. - Bernama