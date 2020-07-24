Thai police cripple online gambling syndicate, hunting Malaysian mastermind

BANGKOK: Thai police have crippled an online gambling syndicate and arrested 16 workers in a raid on a condominium in the southern province of Narathiwat, and is tracking down the syndicate’s mastermind – believed to be a Malaysian.

A police investigation officer at Sungai Kolok, Narathiwat, Pol Lt Col Alumt Mekarat, said the Crime Suppression Department (CSD) and Sungai Kolok police officers raided the condominium on Wednesday.

Following tip-off and a month-long investigation, he said police arrested 16 people aged between 23 and 30 years old – four Thais and 12 Myanmar and seized RM14,500 in cash.

“Initial investigations found a Malaysian, whose nickname is KG, believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal online gambling. All money will be transferred to the mastermind’s account.

“We are seeking Malaysian counterparts’ assistance to hunt down the mastermind,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said all the suspects are detained and will be charged with illegal gambling and violating the state of emergency.

Police believe the syndicate had used the condominium as its operation centre and hostel for the workers.

Police found transaction records of 389 billion baht in one of the laptops seized. — Bernama