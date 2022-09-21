Thai police share information on missing cosmetic agent with their Malaysian counterpart

BANGKOK: Thai police say they have all the information on a Malaysian women who was kidnapped from her home in Tumpat, Kelantan on Sept 13 and have shared them with their Malaysian counterpart.

However, chief of Narathiwat police, Pol Maj Gen Waesamae Salae, refused to divulge on the information shared with the Malaysian police.

“We are coordinating with Malaysian police...They have all the information,” he told Bernama.

On Sept 13, the cosmetic agent, was abducted from her home in Kampung Semat Jal, Tumpat about 5.10 pm.

Four suspects in a car were believed to have abducted the woman before sending her to the neighbouring country from an illegal jetty in Tumpat.

Following the incident, police detained three individuals including the woman’s husband to assist in the investigations into the case.

Acting Kelantan police chief Zaki Harun said that, based on investigations, the husband of the victim was suspected of had a disagreement with a member of a drug trafficking syndicate he belonged to. - Bernama