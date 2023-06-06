Thai police step up search for missing Malaysian in Chiang Rai

BANGKOK: Thai police have launched a search for the 22-year-old Malaysian woman who was last sighted in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province.

Chong Sum Yee, 22, had flown to Chiang Mai on May 29 and traveled about 250 km to the northernmost district of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand. The place is close to the neighboring town of Tachilek in Myanmar, where incidences of human trafficking had been reported previously.

Chong remained in touch with her family while in Thailand and was last heard from at about 10.30 am (local time) June 1.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 5, has ordered the Thai police to intensify investigation to locate the missing Malaysian.

He said the police have reached out to their counterparts in Myanmar in order to collaborate and locate the missing Malaysian.

According to CCTV footage obtained from a hotel, a young woman who bore a resemblance to Chong was captured sitting in the hotel lobby. Subsequently, another woman arrived and both left the hotel on a motorcycle.

From the CCTV footage, there was no evidence of coercion or force being used.

On Friday, Chong’s mother, Chee Choy Wen, took to Facebook to express her concern after unsuccessful attempts to contact her daughter. Consequently, a police report was filed on June 2.

Chee said her daughter had informed her that she was in Thailand for work-related matters. However, her employer informed her that her absence from work was due to personal reasons.

Chee also sought assistance from the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok. - Bernama