Thai police: Syabu, yaba pills most common drugs smuggled to Malaysia

NARATHIWAT: Syabu and methamphetamine or “yaba” pills are the most common types of drugs smuggled to Malaysia through illegal bases along the Thailand-Malaysian border.

Narathiwat police chief Maj Gen Anuruth Imarb said that the drugs were brought in from northern Thailand in the Golden Triangle (near the Thailand, Laos and Myanmar border) by drug trafficking syndicates before reaching the southern border.

He said the Thai government was very concerned about the situation because Narathiwat was prone to drug trafficking, especially to Malaysia due to its proximity to Kelantan.

“The biggest seizure was made in Sungai Golok on July 2, 2020, and Aug 10 last year involving 2,000 kilogrammes of drugs worth 200 million baht (approximately RM20 million).

“Investigations found that most of the traffickers started as addicts and their leader is from Songkhla,” he told a press conference at his office at the Narathiwat police headquarters here yesterday.

Anuruth said that these drug trafficking syndicates have also been found to hire certain groups to sow unrest by targeting security forces and public areas. - Bernama