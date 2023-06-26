Thai woman killed, 15 others injured road crash in Mersing

MERSING: A Thai woman was killed and 15 others were injured in a road crash involving three vehicles at Kilometre 14, Jalan Jemaluang here early today.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the deceased was a 22-year-old Thai tourist who was a passenger in a Mitsubishi Grandis multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

She died at the scene due to serious injuries on the face, he said, adding that the police were alerted on the crash involving a BMW X5 car, a Perodua Myvi car and the Mitsubishi Grandis at about 3.30 am.

“Preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred when the driver of the BMW car, which was from Mersing, lost control of the vehicle while taking a bend, causing it to veer into the opposite lane and collided with the Perodua Myvi and the Mitsubishi Grandis,” he said in a statement today.

He said the drivers of the three vehicles were injured in the crash, as well as 12 other passengers in the three vehicles.

They were sent to Mersing Hospital for treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razak said the police had recorded the statement from the driver of the BMW car, aged 32, who tested negative for drugs and had been released on bail.-Bernama