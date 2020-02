BANGKOK: The Thai government has threatened to take legal action against the disbanded opposition Future Forward Party (FFP) for alleging that Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha helped cover up Malaysia’s multi-billion dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fraudulent fund scandal.

Prayuth said the relevant agencies have all the information and evidence which are yet to be disclosed.

“The allegations involve many (people). The related agencies are investigating and getting all the information needed to take legal action.

“We have evidences to explain the matters. I think it is better to present it for legal procedure,” he told reporters after chairing the weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House today.

Yesterday, FFP’s spokeswoman Pannika Wanich told a press conference alleging Prayuth worked with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to arrest whistleblower Xavier Andre Justo in the 1MDB case in 2015.

A former employee of Saudi Arabia-based oil and gas company PetroSaudi International, Justo was jailed for three years in August 2015 after Thai police said he blackmailed his former employer which had a joint venture with 1MDB.

Pannika also alleged that the Prayuth-led government harboured fugitive businessman and 1MDB scandal mastermind Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, – between October 2016 and May 2018 when he entered the country five times during the time span – despite his name being put on the Interpol Red Notice by Singapore.

Earlier, Thai government spokeswoman Professor Narumon Pinyosinwat hit back at Pannika’s allegation, saying the accusations were not true and is causing confusion to the public.

"Related ministries are considering taking legal action," she said.