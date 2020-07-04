Thailand joins SAR for two more overturned boat victims

TUMPAT: The search and rescue today looking for two more victims of a boat mishap on Monday who are still missing received the co-operation of the Royal Thai Marine Police.

Kelantan Maritime Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said the two agencies patrolled the common border together, about 10 nautical miles from the Customs Jetty, Pengkalan Kubor here.

“The joint patrol is to find the victims who are believed to have been swept away to neighbouring waters,“ he told reporters during the joint patrol in the waters of Sungai Golok here. Also present was Royal Thai Marine Police (Takbai) Chief Major Thampapol Chauncham.

The two still missing victims were Arman Ismail, 43, and Che Wadi Bakar, 40.

Six people died when the boat turned turtle following a storm about 10 nautical miles from the Kuala Kemasin Base Jetty, Bachok on Monday at 8pm.

They were Wan Aminuddin Wan Hussin, 63; Mohd Syafizan David, 43; Muhammad Zaki Muhamad Nordin, 32; Thai national Pok Ta, 50, Shafiq Che Alim, 29, and Aaron Daud, 57, while 12 others survived.

Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie said the search mission was carried out to the border between the two countries, taking into account that they could have been swept to Bukit Tanjung, Thailand.

He said today’s SAR operations which had been extended to 450 nautical square miles, up to the Terengganu waters off Perhentian Island, involving 15 boats and 81 people, had not found any new signs. - Bernama