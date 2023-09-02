Thailand rolls out red carpet for PM Anwar Ibrahim

BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday rolled out the red carpet to welcome Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is on a two-day official visit here.

Anwar was accorded an official welcome at the Government House where he was greeted on arrival at 4.50 pm (local time) by his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan o-cha.

The national anthems of Malaysia and Thailand were played before Anwar, accompanied by Prayuth, inspected a guard of honour.

Later, the two leaders also hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the way forward in strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, with focus areas that include economic cooperation, border area development and key connectivity projects crossing the land borders.

After the meeting, Anwar proceeded to sign the Government Guest Book.

The two prime ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference later.

Anwar and the Malaysian delegation will also be feted at an official dinner hosted by Prayuth at the Government House.

This is Anwar’s maiden visit to Thailand after being sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year.

This is also his fourth international official visit after Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore. - Bernama