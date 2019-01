BANGKOK: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MOA) is interested to learn the agricultural technology of Thailand which has emerged as one of the world’s leading agricultural industry players.

Its Minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said Malaysia should approach the neighbouring country as they have been very successful in agriculture and agro-based industry and most of all, how the country market their produce.

He said this could be seen through the success of Thailand’s Farmers’ Marketing Organisation or better known as Or Tor Kor which has been recognised by CNN Travel as the world’s fourth best fresh market in 2017 after La Boqueria, Barcelona; Tsukiji Fresh Market, Japan; and Union Square Farmer’s Market, New York.

“We need to create our own Or Tor Kor in Malaysia, I have so far drawn up the guidelines for FAMA to set up a hypermarket as a initial milestone for us to market the best food products in Malaysia soon or before the end of the year.

“Or To Kor is a world standard marketing centre, we need to move fast so that our agro-industry products could be marketed at local and international levels,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

Salahuddin was one of the ministers accompanying Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in her two-day visit to Thailand.

“We have to move forward to modernise agriculture by among others, (embracing the) lab-to table (concept) ... Fama will be building a hypermarket, and upgrade Pasar Tani by end of the year in Kuala Lumpur,“ he added. — Bernama