Thaipusam ‘kavadi’ makers back in business after pandemic hiatus

KUALA LUMPUR: Thaipusam ‘kavadi’ makers who were forced into hibernation for the past two years by Covid-19 are back in business for the festival this year with the waning of the pandemic.

The lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions allows Hindu devotees to carry the kavadi during Thaipusam on Feb 5, and the kavadi makers are racing against time to fulfil the numerous orders.

One of these kavadi makers is Selvaraja Kaliyaperumal, 53, who said he had to stop taking any more orders so that he can concentrate on completing those received several months ago.

Selvaraja, who has been making kavadi since he was 26, said he had received orders to make 20 kavadi for Feb 4 and 5 as well as a few from devotees who started fulfilling their Thaipusam vows last week at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, Selangor.

“This year, the main challenge is the prices of materials. I make the peacock feathers kavadi. The price of the feathers has increased, and I have to charge a higher price for the kavadi.

“The minimum price for my kavadi is RM800. It can go up to RM1,200 or higher, depending on the size and design,” Selvaraja told Bernama at his house in Rimbayu, Selangor.

He had learned the art of kavadi-making from his late father. Now, he is assisted by his two sons, Teenesh, 26, and Satish Raj, 24, in making the beautifully and intricately designed kavadi.

The trio are truly dedicated to kavadi-making for they started their annual vegetarian diet 96 days before the festival.

Kavadi, which in Tamil means carrying weight on the shoulders, is a painstaking ritual that a devotee offers to Lord Muruga.

Meanwhile, Satish said he has been helping his father from the age of eight and pledged to preserve the traditional form of the art of kavadi-making.

“From a hobby, it has turned into a passion. I enjoy making kavadi with my father and brother. My whole family has a good time throughout these 96 days. Thaipusam is merrier than Deepavali in my house,” he said.

Thaipusam is observed by Hindus all over the world in the month of ‘Thai’ in the Tamil calendar to commemorate the act of Goddess Parvati presenting the ‘vel’ (lance) to her son Lord Muruga as an embodiment of her ‘shakti’ or power to vanquish the evil Soorapadman and restore peace and well-being. - Bernama