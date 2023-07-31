Thank you country’s heroes, say Zahid, Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Thank you. Simple but meaningful words, which convey so much, and are priceless compared with the sacrifices of the country’s warriors who protect Malaysia’s sovereignty.

In conjunction with Warriors’ Day today, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof extended their wishes to the national heroes.

Ahmad Zahid, in a Facebook post, prayed that all the country’s warriors would be blessed with good health and protection from all dangers and harm.

“To those who are on duty at our borders, I would like to say thank you, and to those who are no longer with us, may their souls be blessed and placed among the righteous. Insya-Allah,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, today.

Meanwhile, Fadillah also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices, services and devotion of national heroes, in protecting and defending the nation’s sovereignty, as well as safeguarding all Malaysians.

Fadillah, who is also Works Minister, said that, without the sacrifices of these heroes, both who are still in service or perished while on duty, Malaysians would not be able to enjoy the current peace, well-being and prosperity.

“Happy Warriors’ Day 2023 to all the nation’s heroes, especially in the Armed Forces (ATM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), thank you again, national heroes and heroines. Only Allah SWT can repay your services and sacrifices,” he said in a Facebook post.

July 31 is observed as Warriors’ Day, to mark the end of the 12-year emergency in the fight against the communists in 1960. -Bernama