Thank You Teacher Mass Movement vital to remind teachers of ethics, integrity, professionalism

KUALA NERUS: The Thank You Teacher Mass Movement launched tonight needs to be a platform to remind teachers of ethics, integrity and profesionalism.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said educators should always realise their profession was highly respected and viewed highly by Malaysians.

“Teachers sacrifice, do their duty and create generation after generation, each capable of steering the country towards a better future.

“In the context of remembering the sacrifices of teachers and the importance of knowledge, I want to invite teachers to continue to defend their profession as it is highly respected by society,” he said during his speech launching the Thank You Teacher Mass Movement in conjunction with the national level 51st Teachers Day 2022 celebrations here last night.

He said the movement, first introduced in 2018, is part of the approach to allow Malaysians to honour the sacrifices and knowledge given by teachers to their students.

Radzi also announced the theme of this year’s celebrations ‘Guru Tunjang Sekolah Sejahtera’ at the ceremony.

In other developments, Radzi said in addition to the preparation of lockers in primary schools, the ministry is considering to limit the number of subjects to reduce the number of books needed to be carried by students.

“The total number of subjects a day can reach up to six to seven. The ministry has discussed with schools to ensure that subjects are limited to three or four daily, so we use the approach where we calculate on a weekly basis to ensure subjects per day can be reduced along with the number of books,” he told reporters after the event.

He said the total number of subjects was among the seven conditions detailed by the Education Ministry that will be implemented to address the issue of heavy school bags. — Bernama