The 1975 disrespectful actions: Fahmi asks festival organiser to explain

KUALA LUMPUR: The organiser of the Good Vibes Festival 2023 has been asked to provide an explanation on the incident involving British band The 1975 during the concert that took place at the Sepang International Circuit last night.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that he would contact the authorities to get a full report of the incident.

“This is a very disrespectful act. I have summoned the organiser to explain today, and will contact the authorities to get a full report,“ he tweeted.

The media reported that the band’s performance at the festival was cut short after frontman Matt Healy’s disrespectful actions.

He was seen performing while holding a bottle of alcohol. He also slammed Malaysia’s LGBT laws. -Bernama