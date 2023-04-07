The Asia Foundation, DHL Express Malaysia collaborate to empower women entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia Foundation collaborated with DHL Express Malaysia on the Go Global with DHL module to further drive participation and growth of women-led businesses in e-commerce through the Accelerate My Business programme.

The Asia Foundation in a statement today said the programme is a specialized training conducted by DHL’s international specialists, focused on logistics and cross-border trade skills.

“Over the past year, over 1,200 programme participants gained invaluable insights into e-commerce strategy, exports, logistics, and other relevant topics. Moreover, 70 entrepreneurs were selected to receive personalised guidance from executive leaders of DHL as part of the ‘E-Commerce: Ready-Set-Go!’ mentoring component.

“As a resource partner of USAID’s Alliance for eTrade Development II (eTrade Alliance), DHL has actively contributed its expertise and training to cultivate greater e-commerce activity in emerging economies. The collaboration with The Asia Foundation aligns with DHL’s commitment to promoting women’s economic empowerment,” said the statement.

According to the statement, by joining forces with DHL, The Asia Foundation enables micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to succeed in the global online marketplace while equipping women entrepreneurs with the necessary business acumen to overcome challenges and stay competitive, especially in the post-pandemic landscape.

Malaysia Country Representative of The Asia Foundation Dr Robin Bush expressed satisfaction with the programme’s progress, stating that the new learning modules and mentorship sessions are key attributes needed for MSMEs to transform their businesses towards successful cross-border trade.

“We are grateful to our implementing partner, Startup Malaysia and our diverse community partners for their enthusiasm and commitment to advancing women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei Julian Neo said they are proud to have played a role in the success of MSMEs in Malaysia and will continue to support aspiring businesses in their pursuit of economic empowerment.

“With our efforts in the area of trade facilitation, we match the experience and expertise of our global teams with community needs. This is part of GoTrade, our sustainability mission to widen access to the benefits of globalisation,“ he said.

One of the programme participants, Nichol Anak Durian from Sarawak said the personalised mentorship from DHL executives helped her refine e-commerce strategy and broaden her understanding of the global marketplace.

“The Go Global with DHL module provided invaluable insights, particularly the packing and packaging module as I learned more effective ways to ship my products and ensure they reach my customers in good condition,” she said.

Women entrepreneurs interested in joining the Accelerate My Business programme may visit http://accelerate-msme.com/-Bernama