The court for corrupt Warisan leaders

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking today made no bones about the party’s readiness to drag its own leaders to court if they are involved in corruption and power abuse.

“Being free of corruption and power abuse is the key to the people’s continued support of the party and its survival; it is therefore crucial that Warisan’s leaders remain clean and free of such elements.

“In Warisan we discipline our leaders to stay away from corruption and if there is basis we will bring to court,” he stressed while launching the party’s Wira, Wirawati and Wanita Warisan convention, here today.

Darell also urged party members to work together in staving off the opposition’s slander through social media that Warisan was responsible for the influx of illegal immigrants into Sabah. - Bernama