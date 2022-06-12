The customer is king, reminds Deputy Minister after Malacca eatery video goes viral

JOHOR BAHRU: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid, says the angry outburst by a Malacca restaurateur that was captured in a 51-second video by a customer recently should not have happened.

He believes that businesses should behave ethically and be patient or tolerant towards customers to prevent a misunderstanding.

He added that good ethics and manners are a reflection of the country’s people and culture, and that good customer service is a right.

“As a trader, you must be ethical. The customer is king, is what they feel. You must have patience for whatever the customer does,“ he said while hoping the matter doesn’t recur.

Yesterday, Malacca Unity, Community Relations, Labour and Consumer’s Affairs Committee chairman, Ngwe Hee Sem, visited the restaurant and gave the owner advice while stressing that although some Malaccans are known for their caustic language, it doesn’t justify tarnishing the state’s reputation.

On another matter, Rosol assured the public that there will be sufficient supply of basic necessities like chicken and meat for Aidiladha.

“The information we have received from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) thus far is that the rakyat needn’t worry because the supply of chicken and meat will be enough for Aidiladha. There’s no issue,” he said during a press conference after officiating the Program Jualan Keluarga Malaysia (PJKM) at Lotus Tebrau today.

He said that since the PJKM was started in December 2021, and after being held in 1,702 locations, it has racked up RM54 million in sales. — Bernama