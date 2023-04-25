The Edge owner buys 5.42% stake in Star Media Group

PETALING JAYA: The Edge Communications Sdn Bhd and its owner Tan Sri Tong Kooi Ong have surfaced as substantial shareholders of Star Media Group Bhd — which publishes the country’s largest English daily The Star.

Star Media’s filings with Bursa Malaysia show that Tong owns a direct interest of 1.84 million shares or 0.25% stake, as well as 37.5 million shares or 5.17% indirect interest through The Edge Communications.

With a total of 5.42% stake, The Edge and its owner Tong would be substantial shareholders in the Main Market-listed Star Media. Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) is the controlling shareholder holding 45.4% equity interest.

In an internal memo to staff, Tong said the acquisition is purely an investment.