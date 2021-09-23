LAST YEAR, we all thought it was just a two-week lockdown. Little did we know that two weeks became months. Months became almost two years.

It has turned into more than a year’s long nightmare that still cannot see a clear light of day.

I can still remember when my university announced that exams would be postponed and classes would be conducted online for two weeks. We all thought we earned a holiday.

Now, we will be graduating soon, but my memories of campus were stuck in my freshman year.

As a final-year student in my degree programme, I have spent almost more than half of my university days at home attending online classes, struggling to pay attention in class due to the poor internet connections.

On the other hand, I would say I enjoy not having to wake up two hours in advance to get ready and travel to school for my 8am classes. It really saves me a lot of time and energy.

I admit that online classes have encouraged me to wake up just five minutes before the 8am class.

I know it is not ideal having to rush to get myself presentable on camera even though that may not even be necessary when the lecturer is merely lecturing and we students may shut off our microphone and camera.

There is also something vaguely not right about it but am not exactly sure what that is.

But just when I was getting concerned about having to accept the fate of online graduation, the government announced the reopening of universities and colleges in the near future. Could this be the light at the end of the tunnel?

However, deep down within me there was no cheer. It is good that the government has plans to ensure a safe reopening of universities and colleges.

But with the number of Covid-19 positive cases still above 10,000 daily, with a few states still going up daily, reopening campuses in October seems a bit rushed.

Winston Churchill once said: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

I believe we are only at the end of the beginning because we all still have some way to go before we can get a clear view of the light at the end of the tunnel.

Universities closed for the past few months need time to get ready to safely welcome all students back to campus.

After all, many campuses are in enclosed buildings that are considered high risk in spreading the virus.

Universities should also evaluate themselves whether they are ready to welcome returning students, instead of following the crowd.

Merely having a “keep your distance” sign around campus will not be enough.

Returning students might be too excited to see each other after such a long time and take a tidak-apa (carefree) attitude towards the standard operating procedures (SOP).

People who have been fully vaccinated are also not immune to getting infected with Covid-19.

Thus, students gradually returning to school and having an antigen test each week might be the safest alternative.

It will not only protect themselves, but also the ones they live with in hostels.

With the rise of new airborne mutations like the deadlier and more infectious Delta and, more recently, the Mu variants, it is never wrong to be extra careful.

It will not be good if the reopening is met with new Covid clusters that may lead to individual campuses having to lockdown, again.

Now that we appear to be close to the finish line, let us not end up heading in the opposite direction again.

Looking at the long-term future, after experiencing online classes for more than a year, I would recommend universities to make online classes available as well, as opposed to only having physical classes.

Having to travel all the way to school for just a two-hour class for the day is not worth the effort, time and money (for transportation and maybe even meals).

Online learning did not suddenly appear due to the pandemic, but it has been around for a long time.

Before the pandemic, we already had a form of online learning, the most common ones are video tutorials made available on YouTube.

It was not as prevalent until we were forced to conduct online classes due to the various lockdowns.

Whatever online teaching, and learning hardware and software developed due to the pandemic should continue. It would be a step back if we were to stop all that.

Instead, through students’ feedback, universities can adapt and improve their online learning experience.

Of course, universities should continue with classes requiring practical exercises and exams, such as culinary arts and science programmes with lab work.

It is time more options of teaching and learning be made available and implemented for the future. Take this beginning further.

Joyce Yong Hui Yue is studying Bachelor of Communication At Berjaya University College. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com