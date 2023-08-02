KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time ever, the brains behind the ConsuMerchant

concept, Dato’ Wira Louis Ng, Founder and Executive Chairman of PG Group, who is also the Managing Director of the leading homegrown online shopping platform, PGMall, has officially revealed to the nation, the essential guide to achieving financial freedom with e-Commerce, here at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, today. Also present at the launch event were Dato’ Haji Mohd Aizuddin Ghazali, Chief Executive Officer of Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (PRIHATIN) and Datuk Abdul Malik Abdullah, Economic & International Advisor of PRIHATIN, to co-launch a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme with PGMall, represented by Mr. Jerry Ng, Chief Operating Officer of PGMall.

With the newly launched ConsuMerchant book, readers get to learn ways to earn legitimate passive incomes while shopping online, through a revolutionary Sharing Economy business model called ConsuMerchant. Also in this book, readers will come across two real-life case studies involving two companies, namely Public Gold and PGMall, in which have proven ConsuMerchant to be a workable concept for all.

Economy journey through PGMall since 2017, which coincidently was well established just in time before the Covid-19 pandemic hit our nation and the World,” said Dato’ Wira Louis Ng.

“In just a short 5 years, ConsuMerchant has benefitted many Malaysians greatly despite the economy downturn caused by the pandemic. In view of its effectiveness in generating incomes even for the illiterates, I am wishful and hope to spread this useful knowledge to larger community – not just to Malaysians but people across the World through my book. This is so that everyone will get to benefit from it and live a financially sound life not just in the present, but for generations to come,” he added.

Apart from introducing the ConsuMerchant Sharing Economy business model, this book also features researches done by fellow authors, who are lecturers from different established universities, based on various other business models’ effectiveness in the digital economy era that includes comparison between ConsuMerchant and other conventional referral models through clear illustrations.

There are five key topics being discussed in this book, which include e-Commerce, referral marketing, consumers, merchants and social media. On top of that, testimonies from successful users are also featured in this book to endorse the effectiveness of the ConsuMerchant business model. All in all, this book is a must buy for all who wish to understand more about e-Commerce and how to make the most out of it to live a better and financially stable life.

And in conjunction with the launch of the ConsuMerchant book, PGMall had also co-launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme with Yayasan Prihatin Nasional (PRIHATIN), a charitable organization in Malaysia, in which PGMall has contributed a total of RM25,000 to kick start a long-term partnership with PRIHATIN. The core purpose of this partnership is to help raise funds for the underprivileged young communities, particularly those who are in need of financial assistance to start a business in Malaysia, through the sales of the ConsuMerchant Book.

The ConsuMerchant book will be available for purchase at all major bookstore nationwide starting from today (February 8th, 2023). Alternatively, this book can also be purchased online through PGMall, the leading homegrown online shopping platform in Malaysia.