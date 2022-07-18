The FTKLAA Cross Country Run — Go For It! is back

PETALING JAYA: The FTKLAA Cross Country Run — Go For It! is officially back with improved routes after a two years hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletic Association (FTKLAA) president, Datuk Seri Dr V. Pulainthiran, said today the past two years have been very difficult because of the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the outright cancellation of events or being put on hold.

“Initially, this event was scheduled to be held in April 2020, but it had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. It will now resume on September 11,“ he said.

Pulainthiran said the FTKLAA Cross Country Run - Go For It! 2022 will be the 35th event since it began in 1985. He said STM Lottery which was formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia, is the title sponsor for the sixth time. He thanked the organisation for its continuous support over the years.

He said it was originally decided that the event be held at Padang Merbok and Taman Botani in Kuala Lumpur instead of its usual venue which is at Templar Park in Rawang, which is under construction.

“We made some improvements after reviewing the feedback and races of the past few years. We noticed that the participants like to compete in long distances.

“So we have made changes in the running distances, with the 10km run now being extended to 15km, and 6.6km turned to 10km,“ he said.