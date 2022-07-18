The FTKLAA Cross Country Run — Go For It! is back

PETALING JAYA: The FTKLAA Cross Country Run — Go For It! is officially back with improved routes after a two years hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur Athletic Association (FTKLAA) president, Datuk Seri Dr V. Pulainthiran, said today the past two years have been very difficult because of the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the outright cancellation of events or being put on hold.
“Initially, this event was scheduled to be held in April 2020, but it had to be cancelled because of the pandemic. It will now resume on September 11,“ he said.
Pulainthiran said the FTKLAA Cross Country Run - Go For It! 2022 will be the 35th event since it began in 1985. He said STM Lottery which was formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia, is the title sponsor for the sixth time. He thanked the organisation for its continuous support over the years.
He said it was originally decided that the event be held at Padang Merbok and Taman Botani in Kuala Lumpur instead of its usual venue which is at Templar Park in Rawang, which is under construction.
“We made some improvements after reviewing the feedback and races of the past few years. We noticed that the participants like to compete in long distances.
“So we have made changes in the running distances, with the 10km run now being extended to 15km, and 6.6km turned to 10km,“ he said.
STM Lottery communications manager, Giam Say Khoon, said it is time to resume FTKLAA Cross Country Run as Malaysia is moving towards an endemic phase. “It is time to bring the fun back, and I’m sure runners are eager to join this event,“ he said.
Giam thanked FTKLAA for the opportunity to sponsor the event as they advocate promoting a healthy lifestyle. “We are looking forward to seeing all the runners back on September 11,“ he said.
The race is open to Malaysians and foreigners and offers four categories with distances of between 3km and 15km. The total cash rewards on offer are RM10,950 for all categories.
Those who are keen to participate can register at www.racexasia.com or www.checkpointsport.asia.com while those who prefer to register manually can walk in at FTKLAA office in Kuala Lumpur.