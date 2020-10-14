The Ku Li factor

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (pix) may yet play the trump card in Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s latest attempt to gain power.

The Kelantan prince was seen being driven through the gates of Istana Negara here after Anwar’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday morning.

This is an indication that Tengku Razaleigh favours (the formation of) a new government, political commentator Prof Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi told theSun yesterday.

“The cat is out of the bag. Knowing that Ku Li (Razaleigh) also had an audience with the King, we can now see the picture of a new government (taking shape),” Mohd Tajuddin said.

“The new government could include several people from Umno. The way I see it, it will be a unity and inclusive government, with representation from all races,” he added.

He disagreed with views that Anwar’s decision to not reveal the all-important list of MPs whom he claims support him even to the King showed that he did not have it all sewn up yet.

“Given the culture in this country of favouring those in power, it was wise of Anwar to not show the list to anyone outside his inner circle,” he said.

He believes that if Anwar had revealed the full list to the King, it could be leaked.

“I don’t see why he would lie about the support he has.

“He has learned (from the fiasco in February) that he shouldn’t shake the tiger who sleeps if he doesn’t have the support he needs,” he said.

In February, the first signs of trouble within Pakatan Harapan (PH) surfaced with reports that Anwar had urged former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to resign.

As a result, a tussle ensued, leading to the fall of the PH government.

Mohd Tajuddin said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could follow the same procedure as he did in February to determine if Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had the support to take over as prime minister.

He also expressed concern that if Anwar had disclosed who was behind him, it could invite unwanted attention from law enforcement agencies for the MPs concerned.

For instance, he said, Anwar was questioned by the police over his claim that he had the support of more than 120 MPs.

He said that for security reasons, Anwar should only unveil the list of names on the same day the King makes a decision.

Universiti Utara Malaysia political science lecturer Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani pointed out that the full list of statutory declarations (SD) will have to be presented for a new government to be formed.

“Every person who supports Anwar should have signed a declaration. He needs at least 112 of them to form a government,” he said.

He said even if Anwar had presented other documentation as evidence to prove his claim of having the MPs’ support, it still would not suffice.

“He is probably taking time to get all the SDs and that is a solid reason for him to not disclose it. Probably not the time yet,” he added.

In an immediate response to the events that transpired at the palace, Muhyiddin said it is better for the country to focus on “what matters” rather than “shifting our perspectives to other issues concerning the political world”.

In a virtual press conference on Facebook held at 5pm, hours after Anwar’s audience with the King, he said his priority now is managing the welfare of the nation as the fight against Covid-19 continues.