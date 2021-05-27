The lows of people in high places

VERBAL faux pas have become part and parcel of the culture for some of those in positions of power in Malaysia.

The latest of such indiscretion comes from none other than the man whose responsibility, until yesterday, was to ensure the safety of passengers in the public transportation service that he headed.

On Monday, two light rail transit (LRT) trains collided head-on. Sixty-seven passengers landed in hospital, three with critical injuries.

In reaction to the crash, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman(pix), chairman of Prasarana, that operates the LRT service, had the cheek to say with a broad smile that “one train kissed another”. He paid for that indiscretion yesterday by getting the boot.

This was not his first, though. This same person once made a crack about Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s name in the Dewan Rakyat. He got away with that.

The unfortunate thing is that Tajuddin is not the only person who thoughtlessly shoots his mouth off.

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin probably gets top billings for his unforgivably offensive sense of humour. His objectionable remarks could probably make for a case study on rudeness by future historians.

He once likened the leak in the roof of the Parliament building to the menstrual cycle of a woman MP.

His penchant for vexing behaviour is not targeted only at Malaysians. He praised Adolf Hitler when Germany trounced Brazil 7-1 in a game in the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

Others in this disgraceful coterie of VIPs include Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahman, who made a racist remark against Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto, and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Shabudin Yahaya, who said it is best for rapists to marry their victims.

Elsewhere, such behaviour would have been unforgivable. Any government in its right mind would have given these offenders the boot.

But in Malaysia, most even get to commit the such offences repeatedly.

This says a lot about our culture – the lack of respect for decency among those in a position of strength.

It would be wrong to say that no one gets penalised for spewing offensive remarks. Many a construction worker or lorry driver have been fined or jailed for uttering words that would make a sailor blush.

In comparison, Tajuddin got away lightly for his latest gaffe.