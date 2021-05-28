The numbers tell the tale, and it’s a scary story

FOR those who remain suspicious of the Covid-19 vaccines, or have failed to turn up for their appointment date for the jab, here are some sobering numbers.

Of the estimated 168 million people who have been infected worldwide, 3.49 million have succumbed to the infection. A rough calculation puts the probability of death resulting from Covid-19 infection at marginally over 2%.

On the other hand, there have been only 23 fatalities that may or may not have been linked to vaccines, out of the 403 million who have been fully vaccinated. The risk of being killed by a vaccine is so minuscule, it does not even warrant an attempt to put a number to it.

Two per cent may seem like negligible but the concern is that the number of new cases and fatalities are rising, and rising fast.

In Malaysia, the situation has reached an alarming stage. From Jan 25 last year when the first case was diagnosed until Dec 31, there were a total of 113,010 infections, or 330 new cases a day.

Despite all the efforts to curb its spread, we recorded an exponential increase this year. As of yesterday, the country had chalked up 541,224 cases, an addition of 428,214 cases in the 147 days that have lapsed this year. That works out to 2,913 cases per day, almost nine times the daily average in 2020.

The fatality rate is equally worrying. At 471, it worked out to 1.3 fatalities a day last year. A total of 2,020 have already succumbed to the infection so far this year, or 13.7 fatalities a day, or 10 times the death rate last year.

The number of new infections reported per day has breached the 7,000 mark and, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah warned it will hit the 10,000 mark in just a few days.

The government has taken the brunt of the blame, with reason. Too many exceptions have been made for people in positions of power, setting a very bad example for the general population. The standard operating procedure is not set in stone, and in many cases, the authorities’ ability to enforce it across the country is questionable.

But the people are equally at fault. Despite the risk, people continue to steal across state and district boundaries, spreading the infection along the way.

Short of a miracle cure, our best hope is in the vaccine. Get the shot now, or it is as good as getting shot at.