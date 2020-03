PETALING JAYA: Former Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad (pix) has taken to Twitter to explain that racist rhetoric is on the low, because the ones who created the rhetoric have achieved their goals.

Khalid was responding to a tweet that alleges issues concerning race seem non-existent, because the ones that ignited the flames of racism are now in government. The tweet said:

“Hey, who noticed that racist issues are quiet now?”

“You want to know the answer: The ones who ignited racist flames are already in government.”

The Twitter thread can be viewed here: https://twitter.com/KhalidSamad/status/1237884042147586049