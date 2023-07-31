“The Price of a News” creates melancholy atmosphere at KKD monthly assembly

PUTRAJAYA: An air of melancholy and sadness hung over the Ministry of Communications and Digital’s (KKD) monthly assembly here today when the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) personnel put on a pantomime titled Harga Sebuah Berita (The Price of a News).

Minister Fahmi Fadzil also took to social media to share the experience.

“The KKD’s monthly assembly this morning was quite sad and tearful with the performance by the Bernama team.

“The performance was about a cameraman assigned to cover a humanitarian mission in Somalia a week before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“He was done with the assignment and was travelling in a car when a stray bullet from an extremist faction hit him.

“It was very sad, it was not fiction. It was a true story,” he posted on Facebook.

It was Bernama TV cameraman Noramfaizul Mohd Noor who was killed after being hit by a stray bullet while covering the humanitarian mission in conflict-stricken Somalia on Sept 2, 2011.

“That is the price of a news. May his soul be placed among the righteous,” Fahmi wrote.

The majority of the KKD personnel attending the assembly were seen wiping away tears during the performance, which was set against the backdrop of video footage of the tragedy in Mogadishu.

Also present at the assembly hosted by Bernama were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Earlier, Roslan also led the assembly in reciting the Rukun Negara. -Bernama