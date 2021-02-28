The Prime Minister’s address in conjunction with first anniversary to be held in hybrid format

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s address tomorrow in conjunction with his first anniversary in leading the Malaysian government will be held in a hybrid concept, with both physical and virtual attendance.

The brief ceremony will feature Muhyiddin’s address as the main focus of the event held in compliance with the standard operating procedures under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“This is the first time the ceremony will be carried out in hybrid form. This is like the Prime Minister’s report card, while he will also be presenting the direction after this,“ said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. (pix)

According to Saifuddin, a total of 250 people will be physically present in Putrajaya, including Cabinet members, senior Federal government officials, representatives of government-linked companies (GLCs), corporations and civil societies, while 98 people will be participating via video conferencing, namely menteris besar, chief ministers as well as those from departments and agencies under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM).

“The most important thing is to show that the government (led by Muhyiddin) is functional, caring and successful, although not perfect, but successful in balancing life and livelihoods. This is the main message to be conveyed,“ he said.

The ceremony will begin with the national anthem and the recitation of prayers by the Grand Imam of the Putra Mosque, Ustaz Ikmal Zaidi Hashim Al-Hafiz, which will be followed by the screening of a special montage featuring the government’s initiatives and assistance for the people and achievements over the past year.

After that, the Prime Minister will deliver his message, and the ceremony will end with a photo session.

Among the most significant efforts by the Muhyiddin-led government is the rolling out of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) amounting to RM250 billion announced on March 27, 2020, with three goals, namely to protect the people, support business and strengthen the economy.

On Jan 18 this year, another RM15 billion in aid was announced through the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (PERMAI).

The initiative closest to the hearts of Malaysians is the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) provided by the government through the PRIHATIN package to reduce the financial burden of target groups.

Meanwhile, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme themed ‘Protect Oneself, Protect Everyone’ which began on Feb 24 will be carried out in three phases, to ensure that at least 80 per cent of Malaysian adults receive the Covid-19 vaccine by February 2022.

Phase 1 from February to April is for over 500,000 frontliners, while Phase 2 from April to August involves senior citizens aged 65 and above, high-risk groups with morbidity issues and the disabled involving 9.4 million people.

Phase 3 from May to February 2022 is for everyone else aged 18 years and above, including foreigners, targeting more than 13.7 million people.

Muhyiddin, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and several other frontliners were the first to receive the vaccine on Feb 24. -Bernama