The right work culture begins with the right staff

EXTRAORDINARY times call for extraordinary measures and exceptional responses to the situations at hand. When companies look to trim the fat in their organisations, the conventional way of staff downsizing will no longer be the right approach.

This is especially true in cases where human capital is the company’s main asset. The quality of this intangible asset decides the commercial viability of such organisations, going forward.

If human resources are trimmed according to budgetary constraints and accepted industrial practices such as last in, first out, chances are that the company will be saddled with an ineffective workforce.

Legacy issues will persist with the trimmed manpower where laggards will continue to weigh down the organisation.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced many organisations to adopt the work-from-home approach, which was previously extended to trusted members of the staff who deliver.

Remote working has actually helped to reveal a greater distinction between the performers and the slackers.

In any case, astute managers would have accurate assessments of their team members. With this knowledge, a leaner workforce could be carved out for a more efficient team of staff who perform under any conditions.

Organisations that have the resources need to look beyond traditional approaches and subsistence, and focus on recruiting talented people to boost their teams.

To ensure an agile and dynamic work culture, cherry pick when the situation allows it. Adopt a flexible work model that engages the staff and encourages lively input from them.

This, in return, will create value for the organisation and ultimately, clients and stakeholders, with quality products or services.

There is no point equipping non-performers with new skills as the right work culture comes from within them. Upskilling doesn’t guarantee a work attitude change.

Inter-departmental blame has long been the retreat of managers who failed to deliver. Yet it remains an effective way for them to remain in position without taking ownership of failures.

The right work culture begins with the right staff. Talent acquisition and retention have to be the key approach in ensuring a dynamic work team that is able to evolve with time and the challenges that come with it.