The ruling government is in a safe place-Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU: The recent special announcement by Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, indicated that the ruling government is in a safe place, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix).

Thus, the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president urged Sabahans to stay calm amid the political manoeuvring by the opposition at the federal level.

“Prime Minister had said that a motion of confidence will be tabled to determine the legitimacy of his position in the next parliament sitting on Sept 6, and we will all vote. The whole Cabinet (ministers) are behind him and we are confident that Prime Minister will continue to enjoy the majority,” he said in a statement today.

Ongkili, who is also MP for Kota Marudu, said that the opposition had purposely caused a stir during the recent parliament sitting to “disturb” the government’s ongoing efforts in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

“It is obvious that putting Covid-19 to rest is secondary to the opposition. They are just thirsty for power and went on to create chaos... they are not just disrupting the parliamentary sitting, but also hampering the government’s efforts to combat this deadly virus,” he said.

Ongkili said that PBS will continue to stand strong behind Muhyiddin and the Perikatan Nasional-led government, and that the party’s seven assemblymen would continue to work hard and support leaders, both at the federal and state levels.

“PBS will continue to support our Prime Minister and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. To us, the priority is to fight against Covid-19. And for the government to function well, it needs stability to continue working and improve the nation’s economy, as well as the wellbeing of the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, said that the opposition must stop playing politics and allow the National Recovery Plan to be implemented for the people to recover from the challenges of Covid-19.

The Keningau MP said that the party fully supports the current government led by Muhyiddin, and continued political disruption can undermine the government’s efforts to bring the pandemic under control and help the economy recover.

“What saddens me is that during the Parliament’s sitting, the opposition was insistent about playing politics while contributing nothing to the fight against Covid-19.

“What we need now is the government’s undivided commitment to ensure Malaysia is on the right path towards economic recovery, while keeping the best interests of the people in mind,” said the Sabah Deputy Chief Minister in a statement.-Bernama