PETALING JAYA: The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Malaysia in early 2021, and the government has been urged to decide quickly who gets vaccinated first.

Some health experts want the government to draw up a priority list.

Azrul Mohd Khalib, a proponent for an early start, said there should be a publicly accessible priority list, and the first on the list should be people working in critical services such as healthcare and law enforcement, as well as the elderly.

The priority list is essential given the limited number of doses available, said Azrul, who is chief executive officer of the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy.

“Assuming the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the first to be deployed, we will have only a million doses. At two doses a person, that means only 500,000 will get vaccinated,” he pointed out.

Azrul said the second group in the priority list should be those who have an increased risk of being infected, such as prisoners, inmates of immigration detention centres as well as workers living in dormitories.

“Third on the list should be those aged 60 and above with pre-existing serious medical conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney or heart diseases.”

Malaysia has signed a preliminary purchase agreement with Pfizer for 12.8 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 6.4 million Malaysians, or about 20% of the population.

The shipment is expected to be spread over four quarters, with a million doses to be delivered in the first quarter, followed by 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses in the subsequent quarters.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said instead of limiting the vaccines to only those aged 18 and above, the age limit should be lowered to 12.

He also proposed that those in localities with outbreaks be given priority.

Meanwhile, virologist Prof Dr Sandy Loh of University Nottingham Malaysia cautioned against “rushing to get vaccinated”, given that clinical trials are still incomplete.

“Doubts on the safety and effectiveness against infection remain. We don’t want to put 6.4 million people at risk.”

She said Malaysia should instead wait a few months to see how others react to the vaccine. She pointed out that in the United Kingdom, large-scale vaccination exercises will soon be launched.

“If those in the UK who have been vaccinated are still alright a few months from now, (only then) should we start taking it.”

Loh said Malaysia should not start vaccinating those in categories that have not been “tested” elsewhere.

“For instance, those aged 80 and above will not be vaccinated in the United Kingdom, so we should not put our senior citizens at risk,” she added.

She also advised against vaccinating those with immuno-deficiencies or immuno-compromised diseases, such as Common Variable Immune Deficiency or Severe Combined Immune Deficiency, because they are unable to develop protective immunity even after being vaccinated.

She said those who have not been vaccinated can depend on “herd immunity” for protection against Covid-19, but acknowledged it could take a few months.