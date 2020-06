PETALING JAYA: Wet and dry Theme parks will be allowed to resume operations beginning July 1.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the matter today in his daily National Security Council (NSC) briefing adding that this would involve 54 theme parks in the country with more than 10,000 personnel.

“Theme Park orperators must adhere to all the SOPs set including the enforcement of social distancing.

“The total number of visitors allowed at one times depends on the space and capacity of the theme parks

“Visitors must also go through a registration process using the My Sejahtera application, Body temperature checks and frequently use sanitisers.” Ismail Sabri said.

MORE TO FOLLOW