Theory test for Vocational Licence, PSV, GDL abolished

PUTRAJAYA: The theory test for Vocational Licence, namely the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Licence (PSV) and Goods Driving License (GDL), is abolished, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He told a press conference here today that candidates applying for PSV and GDL Vocational Licences are however required to sit and complete the theory class before the license is issued.

“However, candidates applying for the PSV Licence category for buses and GDL for articulated lorries are still required to undergo training and pass the practical test before they can get the licence,“ he said.

Loke said theory classes for all Vocational License categories will also be allowed online, either through a platform provided by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), the Driving Institute (IM) or a qualified intermediary business company regulated by JPJ.

For the purpose, the IM or intermediary business companies are required to use only the online Vocational Licence theory class teaching module or syllabus set by JPJ, he added.

“JPJ will set the conditions and regulations on the qualification of online platform providers and regulate the theory classes to ensure the legitimacy and integrity of candidates,“ he said, adding that the data and information on the attendance of candidates will be integrated with the MySIKAP system so that the Vocational Licences can be issued directly to candidates without requiring their physical presence at the JPJ counter.

Loke said the theory class syllabus for all Vocational License categories, especially involving e-hailing and taxi services, will be reviewed and improved by JPJ and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros).

He said the matter would be finalised within six months.

Loke said such measures were taken following complaints from e-hailing operators (EHOs) and drivers in having to spend too much time on theory classes.

The move will increase the number of e-hailing drivers to accommodate demand, while also stabilising the fare, he added.

Loke also said that the maximum age limit for vehicles used as taxi and e-hailing had been extended to 15 years effective Jan 1, 2023. Previously, it was for 10 years only.

“As such, vehicles that have not reached 15 years (on Jan 1, 2023) can be back in operation,” he said, adding that the taxi and e-hailing drivers are however required to ensure the cleanliness and safety of their vehicles by conducting periodic inspections every year.

In another development, Loke said there was an increase in applications for Temporary Change of Licence for buses to operate as express buses in conjunction with Aidilfitri. - Bernama