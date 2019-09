PETALING JAYA: There is already a provision under current legislation for the government to act against Malaysian companies found to have contributed to the haze even if they are operating in other countries.

Klang MP Charles Santiago (pix) said the Attorney-General could issue certificates under Section 22 of the Courts of Judicature Act 1964 to expand the jurisdiction of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

“This extraterritorial power will enable the government to investigate and act swiftly against any Malaysian company operating in Indonesia, found to have contributed to the haze,” he said today.

Santiago said the government could also use the same Act to punish errant small holders and big companies operating within Malaysia, noting that hotspots of raging fires had also been found in the country.

Indonesia’s Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar had recently named four Malaysian companies for allegedly being partly responsible for the fires in her country and that orders had been given to seal off their palm oil plantations.

Today, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said the four companies had yet to submit a report on the situation but she noted that based on records, they practised sustainable cultivation methods.

She said the companies were willing to cooperate in addressing Indonesia’s claim.

Santiago had, earlier this week, urged the government to consider a new law, similar to Singapore’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act, to punish Malaysian companies found responsible for the fires that are causing the haze.

He said the worsening air quality had caused inconvenience to the people and the government had to act as in an emergency.

“Companies found flouting the law should also have their licences suspended indefinitely,” he added.

“We need a thorough and independent investigation, not just against the four companies, but also other local companies responsible for the hotspots in the country,” he added.