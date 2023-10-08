There is an awakening in Terengganu: Anwar

Anwar said the support is different from what the oppostion received through their ceramah as they only know how to use Quranic verses which are interpreted to attack the government.

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sees an awakening among the people in Terengganu after having held several series of ceramah in the state.

He said the support is different from what the oppostion received through their ceramah as they only know how to use Quranic verses which are interpreted to attack the government.

“They (the opposition) recite verses of the Quran. But when I asked them, they don’t know...They interpreted it according to them. It doesn’t mean that if you can read the Quran you can interpret it to attack people.

“It’s not about the party, what’s good is fine. This is the problem we’re facing. All the attacks and slander are outrageous,“ he said at the Madani Unity Tour ceramah in Hiliran here last night.

He added that the opposition also claimed they are a ‘clean’ coalition of parties and it is unfortunate that some people believed such lies.

Anwar said that what is even more worrying is that youth are easily influenced by slogans and chants such as ‘Hidup Melayu’ and kalimah Allahuakbar, but behind that the opposition leaders are mere dreamers.

“Please save this state. If he is corrupt, he steals, it doesn’t matter which party he is in, you can’t trust him,“ he said.

He said he also accepts and even agrees that there are parties who say that the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) government is still not satisfactory.

“There is a lot of debt, new investments have come in. We are doing our best... For (Opposition) it is only the sound of empty drums with no projects. For us we will carefully implement good suggestions,“ he said.

Therefore the prime minister reminded the people to make the right choice so as not let the voters to be ruled by leaders who fail to implement development quickly.

“They (PAS and Bersatu) have three years, what did they do?,“ he said.

At the end of the ceramah session, the prime minister was surprised by the singing of ‘Allah Selamatkan Kamu’ by all present in conjunction with his birthday which falls on August 10. - Bernama