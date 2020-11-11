There is no issue of being afraid of death - Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said that there is no issue of him being afraid of death while carrying out his duties in breaking the Covid-19 infection chain in the country.

Responding to an allegation by a lawmaker who questioned why he did not go down to the ground in Sabah to see for himself the Covid-19 situation there, Dr Noor Hisham said he had gone to the state at the end of August to check on the management and preparations for the Sabah state elections.

“I have also directed my deputy Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong to visit Sabah last week. Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood (Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Public Health) had also gone to the ground two weeks ago to check on the management and any arising issues in Sabah.

“There is no issue of being afraid of death. As Muslims, we accept that death can happen anywhere, not just when we go to the ground,” he said at a daily press conference on the development of Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said what is important is the intention to carry out the duties to break the Covid-19 infection chain in the country.

“We may have different views but what’s important is to break the chain of infection so that we can save the country from spike of cases and death rates,” he added.

A commotion erupted in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today when Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Bintulu), while debating the Supply Bill 202, said that ‘DG (Health DG) takut mati’ (is afraid of dying).

Tiong questioned why Dr Noor Hisham did not go out into the field to see for himself the situation of the Covid-19, instead only holding daily press conferences via live telecast.

On the viral story of a nurse who travels at an average of 225km from her home in Melaka to her workplace at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru daily, Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry is ready to consider her transfer if she submits an application.

“I’m not sure about the issue that she has, but certainly we are more than happy to listen and to consider for her new posting,” he said. -Bernama