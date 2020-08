MUCH has been said about Malaysia’s preparedness for its rapidly ageing population. It is projected that 15.3% of Malaysians will be those above 60 by 2030.

Questions have been raised about this segment of our society fending for themselves in their golden age, given that many Malaysians do not put aside enough money for their retirement. Most need to fall back on forced savings such as Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or invalidity pensions from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Unlike the minority who are more financially savvy in their early years, many do not invest or save enough.

They need to fall back on their children to provide for them, which is a practice for many generations here.

However, this may not remain a recourse for long.

Social security economist Dr Amjad Rabi of Universiti Putra Malaysia was recently quoted by a publication as saying that we are seeing this family support system diminishing due to societal changes and demographic shifts.

The World Bank has proposed that the government set up a social pension of RM350 monthly for senior citizens in the Bottom 40 group. It suggested that the government funded this programme by re-looking at the current tax regime.

Beyond providing cash aid to the elderly, it also highlighted the need to improve our aged care services.

The Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society (MHAS) had proposed that a separate ministry or division dedicated to the ageing population be set up.

It has been pointed out that the country sorely lacks geriatricians and occupational therapists to help senior citizens.

Japan has embodied its tradition of respect and strong sense of obligation to the older generation in its welfare care for the elders.

It introduced community-based care with service providers embedded in the local communities to ease the burden on families, and mitigate physical and mental deterioration of the elderly.

Senior residences have been set up in the country with modern facilities and digital access to medical records.

They even have volunteers to prevent “kodokushi” or lonely death, where seniors passed on unnoticed.

An interesting paper presented by Prof Dr Tengku Aizan Tengku Abdul Hamid of Universiti Putra Malaysia on Feb 25, 2019 at an Asean-level meeting tells us that 61.2% of older Malaysians still have the potential to contribute to society.

While this recognition is a welcomed eye-opener, it is up to individuals to keep themselves fit, healthy and mentally sharp to extend their productive years.

We have to keep ourselves on the top of our game if we don’t want to play an observatory role in life in our senior years.

