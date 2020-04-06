They just smile, says Kelantan Police Chief of MCO violators who get caught

KOTA BARU: “They just smile,” said Kelantan Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan on the reaction of many of the motorists arrested for breaching the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Usually, they don’t have a valid reason for leaving their homes, he told reporters after a special security meeting in Kota Darul Naim here today.

But, as far as the Kelantan police are concerned, this is no laughing matter.

Hasanuddin said they are going to come down hard on the offenders.

“The police will no longer adopt the soft approach against those who intentionally breach the MCO. We will arrest them straightaway,” he said.

Hasanuddin said that from April 1 up to noon today, the police had arrested 111 people for the offence.

Altogether, also with the arrests under the first phase of the MCO, from March 18 to 31, a total of 375 people have been arrested.

He also said that there is enough lockup space to hold those arrested, but added that many of them are immediately freed on bail.

Hasanuddin said four of seven police personnel who have undergoing quarantine at home have tested negative for Covid-19. — Bernama