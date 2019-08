KUALA LUMPUR: A burglar meticulously took apart various items at a New Zealander’s home here before carting them away on his motorcycle over a course of two weeks while the occupant was away.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief DCP Roslan Bek Ahmad said the owner of the three-storey house in Jalan Pantai Baru, a 68-year-old, found his home ransacked when he returned home.

“The burglar took electronic gadgets, furniture and even an exercise bike on his motorcycle,” Roslan said.

The 39-year-old suspect was nabbed near the Pantai Baru People’s Housing Project (PPR).

Following interrogation, the suspect led police to the place where he kept the stolen goods.

“The suspect made profit by selling the stolen goods as scraps. The stolen goods were estimated to be around RM320,000 but the police could only recover RM140,000 worth of stolen items,” said Roslan.