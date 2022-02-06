Thieving foreigner caught on video held five hours later (Video)

SHAH ALAM: An Indonesian construction worker (pix) caught on video stealing a bag of cash from a cashier’s counter at a restaurant here on Saturday was arrested by the police less than five hours later.

A closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) installed at the Yusri Restaurant at Section 17 here showed a man clad in a jacket walking up to the unmanned counter before looking around if the “coast was clear”.

The man then grabs the handbag containing the cash said to be about RM15,000, slips it under his jacket and walks away.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said today that the theft occurred at about 11.15am and the restaurant owner who lodged a police report identified the suspect as a regular customer at the eatery.

He said at about 4pm, a police team from the Taman Sri Muda police station managed to trace the whereabouts of the 36-year-old suspect before arresting him not far from the restaurant.

Baharudin said the restaurant owner was unsure of the exact sum in the handbag but estimated it to be RM15,000.

However, he said police only recovered RM9,500 from the suspect and on questioning him, the man admitted spending part of the cash earlier.

Baharudin said the foreigner is in police custody and is being investigated for theft under Section 380 of the Penal Code.