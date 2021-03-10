Things cooking nicely for ex-musician

PETALING JAYA: From a modest start of selling nasi lemak with just RM50 as capital, Amizan Ariffin (pix) expanded his operation within a year to include catering.

The 57-year-old former vocalist and keyboardist was forced to make a career change after the Covid-19 pandemic brought his band-playing days to an abrupt end.

With his vocalist wife Kyra Neng assisting him in his business venture, Amizan overcame the initial struggles before establishing a steady clientele.

“We survived due to the support of our friends, who shared our menu on Facebook and WhatsApp groups,” he said yesterday.

“By word of mouth, we got steady orders after a week. It’s important to remain calm in order to make the right decision.

“In the food business, there is no margin for error, especially when it comes to hygiene. That is why it is important to get a typhoid jab and join a course on food preparation by the Health Ministry.”

He advised those intending to start their own business to begin small and to be prudent in their approach.

Meanwhile, Grik-based caterer Ahmad Fikri Najib Elias, 31, also believes in starting on a modest scale before expanding when an opportunity arises.

He advised against borrowing to start a business and said it is important to have enough savings for six months to sustain the initial stage, which is the most difficult time.

“No one knows that you have to wake up at 3am and work more than eight hours a day in a catering job.”

Ahmad Fikri said newcomers should do their own research, and sign up as an apprentice to understand the scope of the business.

“Study the type of venture you want to join. For example, I chose the food business because it is a long-term venture. Food is a necessity,” he added.

For Ahmad Fikri, staying the course has made it all worth while. He now caters for weddings and large functions, with up to a 1,000 people per event.